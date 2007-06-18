Moscow and London most pricy towns in the world

Moscow and London are the world's most expensive cities for expatriates to live in, with Europe in general topping a fresh "cost of living" survey by Swiss-based consulting firm Mercer.

The Russian capital came top a second year running, followed by London, which jumped three places from 2006. Copenhagen, Geneva, Zurich and Oslo also made the top 10, together with mostly Japanese towns and Hong Kong.

The global top 50 saw 30 European cities named. Milan (11), St Petersburg (12),...