Property boom returns to Ireland four years after crash

Property prices in Ireland are rising at a higher rate than anywhere else in the EU just four years after a housing market crash pushed the country into bankruptcy.
Prices rose by 15 percent in the 12 months up to September 2014, more than six times the EU average, according to the latest figures from Eurostat.
The news comes after Ireland was forced into requesting a Є78 billion EU bailout in 2010 when its construction sector, which had fuelled a decade of unprecedented economic...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
