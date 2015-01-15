Anti-terror raid leaves two dead in Belgium

Jewish schools stayed closed in Belgium on Friday and the country elevated its terror alert after two suspects were killed and one injured on Thursday afternoon (15 January) in an anti-terror raid by Belgian police.

The shoot-out took place around 5pm local time in a former bakery in the south-eastern town of Verviers in the French-speaking region of Wallonia.

According to the state prosecutor's office, police stormed the suspects' hideout only to be met by bullets fired from sma...