The ICC bid and Israel's reaction bode ill for new peace talks (Photo: DG Jones)

Israel: EU support for Palestine is 'biggest challenge'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israeli FM Avigdor Lieberman has described EU support for Palestine as Israel’s top diplomatic challenge after a UN vote on withdrawal from the occupied territory.

Speaking at a meeting of Israel’s European ambassadors in Jerusalem on Sunday (4 January), he said: "Our biggest challenge is not the Palestinian Authority and the Arab states, but Western countries … The best example here is the [UN] Security Council vote. Of its members, three EU countries participated in the vote and two ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

