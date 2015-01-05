Israel: EU support for Palestine is 'biggest challenge'

Israeli FM Avigdor Lieberman has described EU support for Palestine as Israel’s top diplomatic challenge after a UN vote on withdrawal from the occupied territory.

Speaking at a meeting of Israel’s European ambassadors in Jerusalem on Sunday (4 January), he said: "Our biggest challenge is not the Palestinian Authority and the Arab states, but Western countries … The best example here is the [UN] Security Council vote. Of its members, three EU countries participated in the vote and two ...