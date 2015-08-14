Ad
euobserver
Dijsselbloem (c) praised the Greek government for 'normalising' relations with EU institutions (Photo: consillium)

EU backs Greek bailout, first money due Thursday

Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Euro countries have agreed to lend Greece up to €86 billion more to keep it in the single currency, with the first tranche, of €23 billion, to be transferred next Thursday (20 August).

The agreement was clinched at a meeting of euro finance ministers in Brussels on Friday (14 August).

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the event, told press that if Athens implements required reforms it will “allow Greece to return to sustainable growth”.

European Commission president Jean-C...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Euro ministers meet on Greece in toxic atmosphere
Greek deal puts Tsipras in straitjacket
Dijsselbloem (c) praised the Greek government for 'normalising' relations with EU institutions (Photo: consillium)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections