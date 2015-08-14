EU backs Greek bailout, first money due Thursday

Euro countries have agreed to lend Greece up to €86 billion more to keep it in the single currency, with the first tranche, of €23 billion, to be transferred next Thursday (20 August).

The agreement was clinched at a meeting of euro finance ministers in Brussels on Friday (14 August).

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the event, told press that if Athens implements required reforms it will “allow Greece to return to sustainable growth”.

European Commission president Jean-C...