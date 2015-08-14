EU backs Greek bailout, first money due Thursday

Euro countries have agreed to lend Greece up to €86 billion more to keep it in the single currency, with the first tranche, of €23 billion, to be transferred next Thursday (20 August).
The agreement was clinched at a meeting of euro finance ministers in Brussels on Friday (14 August).
Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the event, told press that if Athens implements required reforms it will “allow Greece to return to sustainable growth”.
European Commission president Jean-C...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.