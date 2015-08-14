Ad
The Iceland seafood ban is the biggest component of the new measures (Photo: European Commission)

Russia hits EU allies with symbolic food ban

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia has extended its food import ban to four EU allies and threatened to impose future sanctions on Ukraine.

The extension covers Albania, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Montenegro. The ban on Ukrainian agricultural exports is to come into effect on 1 January 2016 if Ukraine implements the trade provisions of its EU association treaty.

The four EU allies were targeted because they have aligned themselves with EU sanctions on Russia.

Two Western Balkan states, Macedonia an...

