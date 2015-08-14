Russia hits EU allies with symbolic food ban

Russia has extended its food import ban to four EU allies and threatened to impose future sanctions on Ukraine.
The extension covers Albania, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Montenegro. The ban on Ukrainian agricultural exports is to come into effect on 1 January 2016 if Ukraine implements the trade provisions of its EU association treaty.
The four EU allies were targeted because they have aligned themselves with EU sanctions on Russia.
Two Western Balkan states, Macedonia an...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
