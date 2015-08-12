Ad
Merkel (l) told Greek PM Alexis Tsipras (c) that she would prefer a bridge financing to a full bailout. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Merkel 'skeptical' about Greek bailout deal

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The agreement on a third bailout reached Tuesday (11 August) by negotiators form the Greek government and its creditors now needs to be endorsed by the Greek parliament and the eurozone countries.

But the most crucial player, Germany, has not yet dispelled doubt about its readiness to rubber-stamp a deal that leaves some issues unsettled.

"We will carefully examine the result from Athens in the coming days," German deputy financ...

