Ad
euobserver
The Greek Parliament is expected to vote on prior actions on Thursday. (Photo: EUobserver)

Deal reached on new Greek bailout

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The Greek government and its creditors reached a deal on a third bailout programme on Tuesday morning (11 August).

"An agreement has been reached. Some minor details are being discussed right now", a Greek official told the Reuters press agency.

“We are very close. There are a couple of very small details remaining on prior actions,” Greek finance minister Euclid Tsakalotos also told reporters in Athens.

The news has not yet been confirmed by Greece's creditors - the EU, th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Berlin doubts Greek bailout deal will be reached on time
Greece hopes for bailout deal this week
Doubts emerge on IMF participation in Greek bailout
The Greek Parliament is expected to vote on prior actions on Thursday. (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections