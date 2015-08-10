Ad
Finland and Germany remain sceptical about a quick deal (Photo: consillium)

Greece hopes for bailout deal this week

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The Greek government hopes negotiations for a new bailout will be concluded this week, with eurozone finance ministers possibly endorsing the plan as soon as Friday (14 August).

Greece needs the up-to €86 billion bailout before next Thursday (20 August), when it has to repay €3.2 billion to the European Central Bank (ECB).

Talks between Greek finance and economy ministers, Euclid Tsakalotos and George Stathakis, and representatives of Greece's creditors, the EU, the ECB and the In...

