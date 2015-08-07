France agrees to reimburse Russia for cancelled Mistral warship deal

French president Francois Hollande's office announced on Wednesday (5 August) that a deal has been reached with President Vladimir Putin to pay Russia compensation for cancelling the delivery of two French Mistral warships over the Ukraine crisis.
Russia will be "fully reimbursed" for the two warships, the Elysee Palace said in a statement.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
