If the bail-out deal agreed in July is not in place on time, another emergency bridging loan might be needed. (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Berlin doubts Greek bailout deal will be reached on time

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

Germany does not believe that a deal on a third bailout for Greece can reached on time for Athens to make its next repayment to the European Central Bank (ECB).

A report in the Bild newspaper on Thursday (6 August) refers to a senior government official as doubting whether an agreement can be reached, and then approved on time by parliaments, including the Greek and German ones, by 20 August.

The official suggest that there might have to be a second bridging loan, similar to the €...

