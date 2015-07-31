Ad
euobserver
'While the right to be forgotten may now be the law in Europe, it is not the law globally' (Photo: Rosa Jimenez Cano)

Analysis

Google has own idea of what 'right to be forgotten' means

Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Since a landmark ruling on the so-called 'right to be forgotten' by the Court of Justice of the European Union, Google has received requests to remove over a million website links from its search results in Europe.

Of those 1,057,561 uniform resource locators (URLs), it deleted 370,112, or 41.3 percent, Google says.

The court had

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalAnalysis

Related articles

Freedom of expression complicates EU law on 'right to be forgotten'
EU regulators want right-to-be forgotten to go global
EU justice chief criticises Google on 'right to be forgotten'
Google faces no EU-level fines if it ignores 'right to be forgotten' verdict
'While the right to be forgotten may now be the law in Europe, it is not the law globally' (Photo: Rosa Jimenez Cano)

Tags

DigitalAnalysis
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections