Calais migrants head to Belgium to cross channel to UK

A highway parking lot in Belgium has become a staging point for migrants heading towards Calais in France and onto the UK.

Big trucks pull into the Jabbeke service station, located off the E40 highway just west of Bruges, around a one-hour drive from the French port.

With the number of migrants in Calais topping 3,500 and French security stepping up border controls, people are seeking alternative entry points further north in Belgium with the hope of then making the sea crossing i...