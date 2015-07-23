Ad
Greek MPs moved a step closer to an €86bn EU bailout after backing laws on banking and judicial reform (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tsipras survives second EU bailout rebellion

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras faced down a second rebellion from his governing Syriza party on Thursday (23 July), moving the country another step closer to obtaining an €86 billion EU bailout.

After another parliamentary sitting which went on into the small hours of the morning, deputies passed the second tranche of laws - this time on banking and judicial reform - needed to open formal bailout talks, by 230 to 63.

Thirty six Syriza deputies either voted against the govern...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

