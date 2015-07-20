European Parliament mulls lobby ban for big companies

The European Parliament's special tax committee is seeking to punish multinationals for refusing to send representatives to a hearing in June by revoking lobbyist passes and preventing access to senior European Commission officials.

AB InBev, AmazonEU, Barclays Group, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Google, HSBC Bank, Ikea, McDonalds and The Coca-Cola Company are among a list of multinationals that turned down invitations.

Other companies like the Walt Disney Company and Facebook did n...