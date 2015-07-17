Ad
EU monitors in Georgia have policed the de facto borders since 2008 (Photo: Crisis Group)

EU urges Russia to halt Georgia 'provocations'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia’s “annexation” of a small strip of land in Georgia has met with condemnation from the EU and the US.

Russian troops, earlier this week, moved markers saying “state border” 450 metres deeper into Georgia from the South Ossetia demarcation line.

The step means Russia controls a 1.6 km-long segment of the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline, which is owned by British firm BP.

It puts Russian soldiers within a few metres of the E60 highway, which connects Tbilisi with the rest of t...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

