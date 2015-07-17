EU urges Russia to halt Georgia 'provocations'

Russia’s “annexation” of a small strip of land in Georgia has met with condemnation from the EU and the US.

Russian troops, earlier this week, moved markers saying “state border” 450 metres deeper into Georgia from the South Ossetia demarcation line.

The step means Russia controls a 1.6 km-long segment of the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline, which is owned by British firm BP.

It puts Russian soldiers within a few metres of the E60 highway, which connects Tbilisi with the rest of t...