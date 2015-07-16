Ad
euobserver
Vote comes one week after Greeks rejected austerity in a referendum (Photo: Christopher Rose)

Greek MPs pass bailout austerity laws

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras survived a rebellion by a quarter of his governing Syriza party on Wednesday night, after the Greek parliament passed a series of austerity measures needed to access a third EU bailout.

In a tense vote which followed a fractious debate, Greek MPs backed a raft of tax increases and spending cuts by a 229 to 64 majority in a vote which saw 39 Syriza MPs, including Tsipras’ outspoken former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, oppose the planned bailout. <...

EU Political

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

euobserver

