Greek MPs pass bailout austerity laws

Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras survived a rebellion by a quarter of his governing Syriza party on Wednesday night, after the Greek parliament passed a series of austerity measures needed to access a third EU bailout.

In a tense vote which followed a fractious debate, Greek MPs backed a raft of tax increases and spending cuts by a 229 to 64 majority in a vote which saw 39 Syriza MPs, including Tsipras’ outspoken former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis, oppose the planned bailout. <...