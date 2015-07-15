Ad
euobserver
Ammonia emissions result from manure and fertilizers, while ruminants like cows and goats produce methane emissions (Photo: Camilo Rueda López)

Farmers must help clean up air, MEPs say

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament's environment committee on Wednesday (15 July) refused to exclude the agricultural sector from efforts to reduce air pollution, saying farmers should also contribute to lowering the number of premature deaths due to dirty air.

A majority in the committee voted to include limits on methane and ammonia in a revision of a directive on air quality.

The move came despite an attempt by centre-right MEPs to remove the two farming-related pollutants from the legisl...

euobserver

