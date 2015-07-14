Ad
"All options to provide Greece with emergency cash "are quite difficult", said Commission vice-president Dombrovskis (l) and Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna (r) (Photo: Council of the EU)

Finance ministers fail to decide bridge financing for Greece

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU finance ministers agreed on Tuesday (14 July) to deepen and strengthen the European monetary union but failed to make progress on the urgent issue of bridge financing for Greece.

"Different options are (being) explored" to provide Greece with up to €7 billion before next Monday (20 July), EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said after the Ecofin meeting of 28 ministers.

"It has to be said that pretty much all options are quite difficult, with legal, political or fin...

