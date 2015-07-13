Greece: The troika strikes back

Monday’s (13 July) agreement between Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras and euro leaders would allow the troika of international creditors to block any new legislation linked to the bailout.
The Greek government will first have “to consult and agree” with anonymous officials from “the institutions on all draft legislation in relevant areas” before it goes to public consultation or to parliament.
The institutions are International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Commission, and ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
