Anonymous officials will have powers to stop Greek legislation (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Greece: The troika strikes back

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Monday’s (13 July) agreement between Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras and euro leaders would allow the troika of international creditors to block any new legislation linked to the bailout.

The Greek government will first have “to consult and agree” with anonymous officials from “the institutions on all draft legislation in relevant areas” before it goes to public consultation or to parliament.

The institutions are International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Commission, and ...

