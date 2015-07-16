Ad
euobserver
Tired but happy to have made it (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

Migrant surge creates tension on Hungary-Serbia border

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Asotthalom,

Two-year old Nazenin Zahara says an unfaltering thank you with a smile when his jaded father asks for directions.

Her extended family of 14 rest on the pavement of the road between the Serbian border and the ﬁrst Hungarian village, Asotthalom.

They are exhausted, but in a surprisingly cheerful mood. They’ve made it.

Said, a 23-year old carpenter, the English-speaker of the group, says they are from Herat, Afghanistan, and have been on the road for two months.

He ci...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Tired but happy to have made it (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

