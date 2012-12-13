Ad
euobserver
EU summitry in 2012 is set to end on a modest note (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

'Disappointment' for those expecting ambitious EU summit

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU leaders will gather in Brussels on Thursday and Friday (13-14 December), but market pressure has waned recently, taking member states' ambitions for further steps to economic and monetary union with it.

The scaling back of ambition forced EU council President Herman Van Rompuy to re-write a timetable on further economic integration to make it less prescriptive.

New wording in the second set of draft summit conclusions - the first were published early last week and were strongly...

Green Economy

