Cancun climate deal restores faith in UN process

Negotiators have reached an agreement at UN climate talks in Cancun, Mexico. Although far from the legally binding deal on carbon emission cuts called for by campaigners, officials argue progress in a number of areas has restored faith in the UN multi-lateral process and laid the groundwork for a more conclusive agreement in South Africa next December.
A formal recognition that the world's emission pledges need to go further, progress in developing a monitoring system to verify cuts, t...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here