euobserver
The cash-for-amendments sting has already downed one MEP (Photo: snorski)

Bank lobbying sting nabs three senior MEPs

by Leigh Phillips,

The European Parliament has opened an investigation into allegations that three senior MEPs - all former government ministers - have accepted bribes in return for tabling amendments in the chamber intended to water down legislation regulating the financial industry.

Late Sunday (20 March), the chamber's leadership launched an inquiry into the suggestions made in an eight-month Sunday Times sting operation by the paper's Insight investigative journalism team that three MEPs, former Austr...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

