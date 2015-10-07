Ad
Volkswagen expects tough times ahead (Photo: Ralph .)

Commission ducks questions on VW scandal

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union's industry commissioner, Elzbieta Bienkowska, was fiercely criticised Tuesday (6 October) by members of the European Parliament for what some said was her “relaxed” response to the Volkswagen emissions scandal, which has affected 8 million diesel cars in the EU.

In a three-hour plenary debate in Strasbourg, Bienkowska received many questions, but answered few.

The Polish centre-right politician did call the German car manufacturer's cheating on emissions tests ...

