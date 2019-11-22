Ad
The documents held back in Sweden are relevant to a forthcoming decision whether to approve the pesticide chlorpyrifos or not (Photo: Pixabay)

Analysis

Sweden in UN spotlight over pesticide 'secrecy'

by Staffan Dahllöf, Copenhagen,

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has decided to take a closer look at Sweden's compliance with UN rules on information in environmental matters.

Their decision follows the rejection of access requests to documents by the Swedish Chemicals Agency and two Swedish courts.

Such access could harm Sweden's participation in international cooperation, the argument from the authorities went.

