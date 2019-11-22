Sweden in UN spotlight over pesticide 'secrecy'

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has decided to take a closer look at Sweden's compliance with UN rules on information in environmental matters.
Their decision follows the rejection of access requests to documents by the Swedish Chemicals Agency and two Swedish courts.
Such access could harm Sweden's participation in international cooperation, the argument from the authorities went.
But this...
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
