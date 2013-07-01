Ad
euobserver
Anti-spying protest in Berlin during Obama's visit in June (Photo: Valentina Pop)

EU capitals call on US to stop 'unacceptable' spying

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Paris, Berlin and Brussels on Monday (1 July) denounced the alleged bugging of EU offices by the US as "unacceptable" and reminiscent of the Cold War, warning that if the media stories prove true, transatlantic trade talks will not continue.

The turmoil in EU-US relations comes after German magazine Der Spiegel got access to some of the documents leaked by US whistleblower and former CIA contractor Edward Snowden, who wanted the public to know about the scale of a US secret surveillance...

EU-US relations at risk after new bugging scandal
