Iran: Election is chance for EU reset

Iran's ambassador to the EU has said it should relax sanctions in order to grasp a new "opportunity" to mend ties.

The diplomat, Mahmoud Barimani, spoke to EUobserver following the recent election of a moderate cleric, Hassan Rohani, to the Iranian presidency.

Rohani won after campaigning, among other policies, for better relations with the West.

Iran's religious leaders let just eight candidates compete. But Western diplomats in Tehran say the vote itself was free and fair...