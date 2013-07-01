Ad
euobserver
Market in Esfahan, Iran (Photo: Sergi Hill)

Interview

Iran: Election is chance for EU reset

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Iran's ambassador to the EU has said it should relax sanctions in order to grasp a new "opportunity" to mend ties.

The diplomat, Mahmoud Barimani, spoke to EUobserver following the recent election of a moderate cleric, Hassan Rohani, to the Iranian presidency.

Rohani won after campaigning, among other policies, for better relations with the West.

Iran's religious leaders let just eight candidates compete. But Western diplomats in Tehran say the vote itself was free and fair...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Iran election creates opportunity for better EU ties
EU arms to Syria: what, how and if
EU and US urge Iran to free Mousavi
Market in Esfahan, Iran (Photo: Sergi Hill)

Tags

EU & the WorldInterview

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections