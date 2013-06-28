Ad
euobserver
Croatian asylum centres are overcrowded and ill-equipped to handle more applicants (Photo: wfbakker2)

Asylum surge expected in ill-equiped Croatia

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

An anticipated rise in asylum seekers is expected in an ill-equipped Croatia after it becomes the EU’s newest member state as of 1 July.

US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) says Croatia’s reception centres are already overcrowded with hundreds of unaccompanied children in need of specialised protection standards.

“Zagreb should see the accession as an incentive to further improve rights protection, rather than a signal to slow down,” said Hugh Williamson, HRW Europe and Central Asia...

Rule of Law

Irregular border-crossings halved, EU commission says
Rule of Law

