Polish finance minister pokes holes in Juncker fund

Polish finance minister Mateusz Szczurek has questioned the model of the EU’s flagship investment vehicle, saying it is "underfunded" and warning that investors might stay away.

Speaking at a European Parliament hearing in Brussels on Tuesday (6 January) alongside the EU commissioner tasked with implementing the new fund, Szczurek said there is very little input money to begin with and that investors may be "crowded out" instead of being attracted by the project.

"I have anecdotal...