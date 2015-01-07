Ad
euobserver
Szczurek: The former ING Bank economist said private investors might stay away (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Polish finance minister pokes holes in Juncker fund

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Polish finance minister Mateusz Szczurek has questioned the model of the EU’s flagship investment vehicle, saying it is "underfunded" and warning that investors might stay away.

Speaking at a European Parliament hearing in Brussels on Tuesday (6 January) alongside the EU commissioner tasked with implementing the new fund, Szczurek said there is very little input money to begin with and that investors may be "crowded out" instead of being attracted by the project.

"I have anecdotal...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU lays out investment priorities for Juncker plan
EU leaders want 'urgent' action on investment fund
Doubts raised about Juncker fund on first stop of PR tour
Austria draws first red line on EU growth fund
Szczurek: The former ING Bank economist said private investors might stay away (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections