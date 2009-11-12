EU presidency wants pay caps for fund managers

The Swedish EU presidency has indicated that it favours pay restrictions for hedge fund and private equity managers similar to those currently being debated for European bankers.

The plans will be contained in the latest package of proposed amendments to the draft Directive on Alternative Investment Fund Managers (AIFM), and could be released as soon as this week.

The AIFM, published by the European Commission before the summer, aims to tighten up rules in parts of the EU's fina...