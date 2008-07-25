WTO talks on verge of collapse

Global trade talks could collapse, the head of the head of the World Trade Organisation Pascal Lamy, warned on Friday (25 July).

"We need to change gears very quickly to turn things around," WTO director-general Lamy told delegations from 153 countries gathered in Geneva for negotiations on a worldwide free trade pact, according to his spokesperson.

"The situation as I see it is critical, edging between success and failure," he added.

"Some convergences have been recorded, b...