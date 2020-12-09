No 2030 climate-target deal would 'cost EU leadership'

EU leaders will decide this week whether to increase the EU's emission-reduction target to 55 percent by 2030, from the current goal of 40 percent.

If the new target is unanimously adopted by the head of states and government on Thursday (10 December), the 27-bloc will be able to submit a new pledge under the UN Paris climate agreement before the end-of-year deadline.

However, climate discussions will take place in a context of tensions over the rule of law and the EU's long-term...