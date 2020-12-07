Belgian expulsion orders of EU nationals lowest in years

Belgium revoked the residency rights of 600 EU nationals last year, in what have been described as de facto "expulsion orders".

The figure represented a steep drop from previous years, which peaked at over 2,700 in 2013.

The orders applied to people who had lived more than three months, but less than five years, in Belgium and were considered a state-burden for not having enough or any income to sustain themselves.

With no right of residency, people cannot access social ser...