Germany business confidence hits all-time low

German business confidence has hit a record low according to a survey published Tuesday (24 February) by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich.

The institute says its business climate index for February fell from 83 to 82.6, worse than the previous record low of 82.7 recorded in December of last year.

"The worsening of the business situation that has been going on for months has continued in February," Hans-Werner Sinn, President of the Ifo Institute...