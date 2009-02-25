Ad
euobserver
Last week German lawmakers decided to double the government's stimulus package to €80 billion in order to boost the shrinking economy (Photo: EUobserver)

Germany business confidence hits all-time low

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis,

German business confidence has hit a record low according to a survey published Tuesday (24 February) by the Ifo Institute for Economic Research at the University of Munich.

The institute says its business climate index for February fell from 83 to 82.6, worse than the previous record low of 82.7 recorded in December of last year.

"The worsening of the business situation that has been going on for months has continued in February," Hans-Werner Sinn, President of the Ifo Institute...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Last week German lawmakers decided to double the government's stimulus package to €80 billion in order to boost the shrinking economy (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections