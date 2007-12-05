Ad
EU agrees on value-added tax reform

Green Economy
by Jochen Luypaert,

The European Union has agreed to reform rules on value-added taxes, ending a five-year stalemate between member states on the issue.

On Tuesday (4 December), EU finance ministers met in Brussels and unanimously agreed to overhaul EU-wide rules on value-added taxes (VAT).

"Today we have reached an agreement on the VAT package, which means we have been able to introduce a significant change into the taxation system for VAT," Portuguese finance minister Fernando Teixeira dos Santos s...

Green Economy

Green Economy
