Ireland 'impatient' at being treated like Greece

The Irish deputy prime minister has hit out at the rest of the eurozone, saying his country is getting "impatient" that although Dublin is imposing austerity measures, it still has not been offered a reduction in the interest rate it pays on its bail-out.

"It seems strange that the one country that is actually implementing [the EU-IMF-imposed] programme, that has the best prospect of recovering, is the one that is being denied a lower rate of interest," Eamon Gilmore told reporters in L...