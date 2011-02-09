Ad
The 2009 protests led to some reforms, but the EU has failed to hold the government accountable (Photo: EUobserver)

EU neglecting democratic reforms in Georgia, say NGOs

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The EU is focusing too much on free trade and economic agreements with the Georgian government, instead of pressing for needed democratic reforms, several NGO representatives from Tbilisi have said.

More than two years after the Russian war and the 2009 demonstrations asking for President Mikhail Saakashvili to resign, media attention has shifted away from the small Caucasus country, as Belarus, Tunisia and now Egypt are making the headlines.

But despite 2010 being a calm year in...

