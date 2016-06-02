Belgian official feels 'deceived' by car industry

The discrepancy between emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) on the road and in test laboratories came back into the political limelight in Belgium on Thursday (2 June), as test results showed that diesel cars emitted on average three to four times as much NOx as EU limits allowed for.

“We are being deceived by the automotive industry,” an angry transport and environment minister for the Wallonia region said.

“Nothing proves that the car manufacturers have committed fraud. But these...