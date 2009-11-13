Ad
Additional reductions will come from categorising forests as carbon sinks (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU on track to meet Kyoto targets using controversial offsets

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union members that are signatories to the Kyoto Protocol are on track to meet their greenhouse gas reduction target commitments under the 1997 UN framework.

All of the EU-15 - those countries members of the bloc at the time - apart from Austria will manage to cut emissions from six greenhouse gases by eight percent on 1990 levels over the 2008-2012 period, according to the latest projections from the European Environment Agency.

The agency suggests that the EU-15 will...

