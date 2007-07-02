Ad
euobserver
Nicolas Sarkozy is to personally present his plans to EU finance ministers next week (Photo: EUobserver)

France's deficit plans to get short shrift from EU finance ministers

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, LISBON,

A move by French president Nicolas Sarkozy to delay a commitment to reduce his country's budget deficit is likely to meet resistance from other member states, EU presidency Portugal has warned.

"If a country wants to break a commitment it accepted in the past, it raises not a legal but a political problem," Portuguese finance minister Fernando Teixeria dos Santos told reporters on the eve of Lisbon's six month presidency stint.

"I have no doubt what the peer pressure will be," the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Nicolas Sarkozy is to personally present his plans to EU finance ministers next week (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections