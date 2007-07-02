France's deficit plans to get short shrift from EU finance ministers

A move by French president Nicolas Sarkozy to delay a commitment to reduce his country's budget deficit is likely to meet resistance from other member states, EU presidency Portugal has warned.

"If a country wants to break a commitment it accepted in the past, it raises not a legal but a political problem," Portuguese finance minister Fernando Teixeria dos Santos told reporters on the eve of Lisbon's six month presidency stint.

"I have no doubt what the peer pressure will be," the...