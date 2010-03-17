Merkel says errant states should be kicked out of eurozone

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the eurozone must be able to expel members that repeatedly break the club's fiscal rules in the future.

In a speech to the German parliament on Wednesday (17 March), the chancellor stressed that such an option would only be used "as a last resort", but added that the EU's current Stability and Growth Pact rules are no longer sufficient to deal with the euro area's difficulties.

"In the future, we need an entry in the [Lisbon] Treaty that ...