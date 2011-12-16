Ad
Luxembourgish heraldry. Shaxon: 'In Luxembourg, the financial sector has closed ranks' (Photo: Cesar Poyatos)

Madoff investors 'denied justice' in Luxembourg

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Advisors to some 2,500 investors defrauded by the Bernie Madoff ponzi scam have accused Luxembourg companies of blatant stonewalling tactics, as investigators continue to try and untangle the complicated financial thread three years later.

Sent to Luxembourg finance minister Luc Frieden on Monday (12 December), the strongly-worded letter refers to the "current disappointment and frustration among the investors' community when it comes to the resolution of the Madoff case in Luxembourg."...

EU takes Luxembourg to court over tax haven concerns
