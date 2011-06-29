Ad
euobserver
A wounded man is rushed into a medic centre in Syntagma metro station (Photo: Pinch TV)

As police crush protests, EU narrowly wins Greek vote

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

As the Greek parliament managed to narrowly pass a package of sweeping privatisation and draconian cuts to public services at the insistence of the EU and IMF, police deployed an unprecedented level of violence to suppress mass protests and prevent demonstrators from blocking the parliament.

With a slim 155 in favour and 138 against, the centre-left government of Prime Minister George Papandreou managed to pressure all rebel MPs to back the package, shocking his deputies with visions of...



