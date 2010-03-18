EU states too optimistic on growth, Brussels says

The European Commission has said member state growth assumptions in budgetary plans submitted to Brussels are overly optimistic, suggesting upcoming national deficits could be worse than governments predict.
Commenting on Wednesday (17 March) on the member state plans - known as stability and convergence programmes in EU parlance - the commission also said several member states need to provided greater details on how they intended to rein in their runaway budgets.
"The main risk...
