Member states reaffirm concern over new EU emission trading scheme

A group of EU states has written to the European Commission, demanding clarification of its recently proposed overhaul of the union's emissions trading scheme, the cornerstone of its strategy against climate change.
"Medium and long-term investment planning requires certainty on the future framework as soon as possible," says the letter according to the Financial Times. The member states stress that it would be too long to wait three years for necessary details on whether they will sti...
