Ambition meets reality in EU tax leaks probe

The European Parliament’s new investigative committee on money laundering and tax dodging (Pana) began work on Tuesday (27 September), hearing from the journalists behind the Panama Papers leak.

The MEPs are to examine whether mass-scale tax avoidance and money laundering could be prevented, at least in part, by better application of existing EU rules.

The committee also wants to know if new legislation could disrupt the business model of banks and lawyers that help rich individu...