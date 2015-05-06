Ad
euobserver
Greek Finance minister Yanis Varoufakis expects next Eurogroup meeting to be "a fruitfull discussion" but with no deal. (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Greece blames EU and IMF for 'obstacles' in talks

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Greece took a publicly conciliatory line on bailout talks on Tuesday (6 May) but a leaked government paper blamed the stalling discussions on the EU and the International monetary fund.

In a document leaked to the press, a Greek government source said that "serious disagreements and contradictions between the IMF and the EU cause obstacles in the negotiations and generate high risks".

The statement comes ahead of another meeting of euro finance ministers - the Eurogroup - on Monda...






euobserver

