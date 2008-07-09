Czech Republic, Portugal worst in EU law implementation

The European Commission has praised EU member states for improving their implementation of the bloc's internal market laws, with Bulgaria emerging as best pupil and the Czech Republic and Portugal as implementation laggards.
Brussels said that a goal set by EU leaders last year of not having more than one percent of EU laws not implemented has now been reached.
"I am delighted that member states have reached the new one percent target well ahead of the deadline. This is a remarkab...
