MEPs back subsidies for 'clean' coal

The building of new coal-fired power stations in the European Union would soon be outlawed under legislation approved by the European Parliament's environment committee on Tuesday (7 October), unless firms attach technology said to scrub coal clean of carbon emissions.

The committee yesterday voted to back an emissions limit of 500 grammes of carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour on all new coal plants built after 2015. Because most coal plants cannot meat such a standard, the move would in ...