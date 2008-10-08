Ad
euobserver
Coal - will it be killed off, or get a new lease on life? (Photo: Wikipedia)

MEPs back subsidies for 'clean' coal

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The building of new coal-fired power stations in the European Union would soon be outlawed under legislation approved by the European Parliament's environment committee on Tuesday (7 October), unless firms attach technology said to scrub coal clean of carbon emissions.

The committee yesterday voted to back an emissions limit of 500 grammes of carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour on all new coal plants built after 2015. Because most coal plants cannot meat such a standard, the move would in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Coal - will it be killed off, or get a new lease on life? (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections